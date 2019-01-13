The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are married

Michele Corriston
January 13, 2019 at 02:17 PM EST

Forget the roses: Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham just exchanged wedding rings!

The Bachelor and his bride got married Saturday at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii, PEOPLE confirms.

Luyendyk, 37, and Burnham, 27, exchanged vows 10 months after getting engaged on The Bachelor‘s After the Final Rose special following the controversial finale, when he proposed to final pick Becca Kufrin.

“Love is not always perfect,” the former race-car driver told PEOPLE in March. “Everyone finds each other in a different way. It’s not always a fairy tale, but as long as Lauren and I have each other, we’re happy.”

And they’ve proven naysayers wrong: They’re expecting their first child together, a baby girl. On Saturday, Burnham showed off her growing bump in a gorgeous, curve-hugging wedding gown.

Us Weekly first reported news of the marriage.

Before jetting off to Hawaii, the couple gave PEOPLE an exclusive first look at their Neil Lane wedding bands.

“I had my eye on mine from the beginning,” said Burnham of her 4-carat eternity band, set with over 200 round and French diamonds. “I love diamonds, what girl doesn’t?”

And Luyendyk admitted that his ring, made of platinum and rose gold, has some Bachelor history. “It’s the same one that my buddy [former Bachelor] Sean Lowe has,” he said. “I don’t mind. It’s a good omen!”

