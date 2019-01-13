Game of Thrones released an all-new season 8 teaser video Sunday night, plus revealed its official premiere date.

The HBO fantasy drama will debut season 8 on April 14, 2019. That means the final episode of Game of Thrones will air May 19 (so there won’t be any skipped weeks; not even for Easter Sunday).

The foreboding final season video was shot in the crypts at Winterfell and features Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) walking past the memorial statues of those who have fallen in past seasons (such as Ned and Catelyn Stark) as their voices hauntingly beckon. The trio then come upon statues of themselves as the tomb begins to turn icy cold, presumably as the Night King nears.

The piece teases the highly anticipated face-off between the Starks and the Army of the Dead in the final episodes when a major battle will take place at Winterfell.

The video is entirely new footage, though with a caveat: It’s not footage from within the final season itself but more like an evocative promotional ad. The spot was directed by GoT veteran and Emmy winner David Nutter, who directs multiple episodes in the final season. The score in the piece by series composer Ramin Djawadi is also new.

Fans will also note this is the first time we’ve seen Jon and Arya back together since season 1, though they will presumably have a more proper and satisfying reunion in the actual episodes.

HBO has started to ramp up its promotional efforts for the new season, and earlier this month released a clip of Sansa meeting Daenerys for the first time.

