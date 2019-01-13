Anthony Scaramucci among 12 new Celebrity Big Brother houseguests

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci will be among 12 new contestants competing on season 2 of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition when the reality show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves premieres Monday, Jan. 21 on CBS. (See the entire cast gallery here.)

Scaramucci lasted only six days as President Donald Trump’s White House Communications Director in July of 2017 after going on a profanity-laced tirade to The New Yorker, including several disparaging comments about then-White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Will “The Mooch” last longer here?

His casting on season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother follows the season 1 appearance of another Trump White House personality, as former assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman (who, like Scaramucci, was fired by Chief of Staff John Kelly) placed fifth in season 1.

Mary Kouw/CBS

Joining Scaramucci in the Big Brother house will be Blossom actor Joey Lawrence, swimmer and controversial Olympic figure Ryan Lochte, momager Dina Lohan, former O.J. Simpson trial curiosity Kato Kaelin, former wrestler Natalie Eva Marie, singers & reality TV personalities Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss, former NFL star Ricky Williams, comedian Tom Green, track and bobsled star Lolo Jones, and Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett.

The 12 houseguests will be competing for $250,000, which will be awarded to the winner during the finale on Feb. 13. Enjoy our entire cast gallery, and to keep track of all the news and nonsense to come out of the house, check back here on EW.com as often as your dignity will allow.