A man named Trump tries to convince a group of people in Texas that they must build a wall — and pay for it! — to protect them from an impending disaster.

And this is in 1958.

Twitter is re-discovering an episode of a CBS Western called Trackdown that’s making the rounds with its rather freaky parallels to our current political standoff.

The episode had a fictional salesman named Walter Trump warning a town in the 1870s of apocalyptic doom if they did not agree to pay him to build a protective wall.

“Without my help and knowledge, every one of you will be dead,” this multiverse version of Trump says (Snopes confirmed it’s real). “I alone can fix [the system] … Trust me. I can build a wall around your homes that nothing will penetrate.”

The TV show’s Walter Trump is even bald — the way nature intended Donald Trump to be.

Some of the townspeople #resist, of course, with one judge saying, “When we were kids, we were all afraid of the dark. And we grew up and we weren’t afraid anymore. But it’s funny how a big lie can make us all kids again.”

Yeah, isn’t that funny?

Fictional con man Trump causes a lot of chaos in the town of Porter, Texas, during the episode. But it’s not like the guy, oh, shuts down the entire U.S. government for a historic length of time over his wall quest — because that would have been really tough to buy.

In the end, Trump gets the votes he wants, but is then arrested.

TV writer Alex Hirsch most notably pointed out the similarities:

What the fresh hell. This is REAL. Filmed in 1958- about a conman who grifts a small town of suckers into building a wall. History not subtle enough for you? GUESS THE GRIFTER'S NAME

(And watch until the end) pic.twitter.com/6FA3p6KC00 — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) January 9, 2019

Trump — the 2019 U.S. president version — is trying to fulfill his campaign pledge to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and has alleged a “crisis” of violence, drugs, and human trafficking. Others have said that immigration data doesn’t support the president’s claims and his proposed wall has been proven ineffective (you can apparently saw right through it). The government shutdown is now in its 20th day and could become the longest shutdown in American history.

