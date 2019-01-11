Chaos reigns in this exclusive clip from The Good Doctor‘s winter premiere!

The last time we checked with the hit ABC medical drama, the situation at St. Bonaventure, which was under quarantine because of some infectious disease that was spreading, had gone to hell: Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) was in the fetal position on the floor because he was overwhelmed from the noise of the E.R.; Dr. Alex Park’s (Will Yun Lee) quarantined son was suffering an asthma attack; Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) was trying to do surgery somewhere that wasn’t designed for it; Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang), who also contracted the illness, collapsed to the ground, too. In other words, not great bob!

While things have not calmed down in the above sneak peek, there appears to be hope. Morgan, god bless her, figures out a way to get through to Shaun, who is still curled up on the floor as everyone around him is yelling. Watch the clip above to find out exactly how she helps the titular doc get back up on his feet.

The Good Doctor returns Monday, Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Related content: