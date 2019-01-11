Terry Crews will never forget where he was when Brooklyn Nine-Nine was canceled

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Where was Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews when he found out his show would no longer be on television? Getting ready to go on television, of course.

During the latest episode of People TV’s Couch Surfing, the actor reveals that he learned of Fox’s decision to cancel his show only minutes before he and costar Andre Braugher were preparing to film an episode of The 100,000 Pyramid.

“I’m going, ‘We have no show, we have no show,” he says of being introduced as Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews. “All I could think is, ‘I’m living a lie,’ cause the show doesn’t exist anymore. It was like watching your dog get put down.”

But then, within days, NBC picked up the show for a sixth season and as Crews proclaimed, “And then the dog comes back out!”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Thursdays on NBC.

