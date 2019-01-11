The Flash star teases Barry and Ralph's exciting trip to the criminal underworld

Each week, we break down the biggest moments from Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning, and Arrow — both here on EW.com and on SiriusXM’s EW Live every Friday during Superhero Insider.

Hartley Sawyer is very excited about the back half of The Flash‘s fifth season, which resumes Tuesday.

On Friday, Sawyer dropped by Superhero Insider on SiriusXM’s EW Live and shared some intriguing and fun teases about what’s coming down the pike for both his character Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man and Team Flash as a whole. First up, you can expect some Elongated Man-Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) time in the first episode after the winter premiere.

“Episode 11 is a great one because we get to see more of Ralph/Elongated Man with Killer Frost, and like some real heart-to-heart stuff there,” Sawyer told Superhero Insider. “I actually love those two characters together because I feel like he totally gets her and he’s not by thrown by it. He’s like, ‘Yeah, whatever, frosty Oprah.’ She’s like, ‘I’ve killed people’ and he’s like, ‘I mean, yeah, who hasn’t? Moving on. How are you doing?’ So we get to do some of that, and then Ralph also really steps up in that episode and helps save some meta-humans and all of that. So that was a super-fun one to do.”

Looking beyond that installment, episode 12 features a fun boys night with Ralph and Cisco (Carlos Valdes), which was “really, really fun to shoot,” and then in episode 13, you’ll see Ralph team-up with Barry (Grant Gustin) and take him through Central City’s criminal underworld.

“I’m maybe most excited for episode 13. That’s like Ralph and Barry, for the whole episode, that’s like their storyline and that was just a blast to shoot because I love working with Grant and I love those two characters together,” he said. “In our fight against Cicada, we need to find something sort of in like the underworld kind of thing, the criminal world. Everybody’s like, ‘I don’t know where to look,’ and Ralph’s like, ‘I do, I spent a lot of time there. I know where to look.’ So it takes those two characters on this journey into this world that Ralph knows well and Barry and the others don’t, and some really really fun stuff happens.”

Of course, the big question we all have about the rest of the season is, when will Barry, Iris (Candice Patton), and the rest of Team Flash find out that Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is working with Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh)? Unfortunately, Sawyer has no idea when that revelation will come, but he expects it’ll rock Team Flash to the core.

“I think It’s going to be an atomic bomb for the team, especially for Barry and Iris more than anybody,” he said. “For Ralph, I think he loves Nora, but something’s always not been quite right, and I think that he and Sherloque are the two people who have seen that the whole time…I’m really excited for that reveal. I don’t when exactly they’re revealing it to the whole team, but it’s going to be a whole bombshell.”

To hear Sawyer’s hilarious Flash audition story, his thoughts on Aquaman, and more, click below to listen to this week’s Superhero Insider, which airs every Friday at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on SiriusXM’s Ch. 105, hosted by Kyle Anderson, Chancellor Agard, and Shirley Li.

The Flash returns Tuesday at 8 p.m. on The CW.

