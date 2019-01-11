Hawaii Five-0 sneak peek reveals that Danny's daughter is in peril

Danny’s daughter missed her curfew — and boy, is she in trouble.

In this exclusive clip from tonight’s installment of Hawaii Five-0, Danny (Scott Caan, who sounds and moves exactly like his dad James, circa 1972 in The Godfather) is woken up by his ex Rachel (Claire van der Boom), who says their daughter Grace never returned from a party. Danny then learns that Grace was driving a new car bought by her stepdad Stan, and it doesn’t have plates.

After running a trace on Grace’s phone, Danny and Rachel find Grace’s car off the beaten path — along with an ambulance. Grace is there, but not in a good way. Did she get in an accident? Or did something worse happen to the detective’s daughter?

The reboot of Hawaii Five-0, which is in its ninth season, airs at 9 p.m. Fridays on CBS.