Game of Thrones to finally reveal exact season 8 premiere date

HBO will finally reveal the exact return date for the final season of Game of Thrones.

Up until now, the network has only said the show is coming back in April, 2019.

But which Sunday in April?

The 7th? The 14th? The 21st? Dear god, it’s not the 28th is it? Just tell us it’s not the 28th!

But very soon the suspense will be over. On social media, the network, in a round-about way, tipped that on Sunday before the premiere of True Detective season 3 the exact date will be announced:

Admittedly, this ultra-gradual build up to the date announcement doesn’t quite rival the season 7 premiere date reveal where 110,000 people actually watched the melting of a block of ice on Facebook.

And no. The full season 8 trailer is not expected to go with the date. C’mon, you didn’t think you’d get two highly anticipated GoT things at the same time, did you?

HBO

