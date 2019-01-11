Brooklyn Nine-Nine gets biggest ratings in 2 years after NBC move

NBC’s gamble on Brooklyn Nine-Nine might be paying off.

The comedy’s first episode on its new network delivered the show’s highest ratings in two years.

The numbers weren’t particularly high, mind you, but they were better than the comedy had been performing the last couple years on Fox.

Vivian Zink/NBC

The season 6 premiere of Brooklyn Nine-Nine had 3.6 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 on Thursday night. That’s up 71 percent from the Andy Samberg comedy’s fifth season debut a year ago. The premiere might have been aided by getting promotion during NBC’s telecast of the Golden Globes on Sunday night (which featured Samberg as co-host).

The B99 numbers were still below most of CBS’ rival Thursday comedy lineup and dipped from the time period premiere of its lead-in, Titan Games. But, again, ratings success is a pretty relative thing.

Check out our interview with Samberg breaking down the premiere and teasing the upcoming season.

