Showtime's Billions releases intense season 4 trailer

Showtime’s escapist finance drama Billions returns in March and above is the first trailer.

Now that Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) are now uneasy allies, they’ve got new mountains to climb and enemies to conquer. Axelrod is up against his former protegé, Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), starting their own finance company, while Rhoades launches his gubernatorial run while trying to keep one step ahead of his past misdeeds coming back to haunt him. Oh, and John Malkovich is back as an evil Russian oligarch to chew some more scenery.

Billions returns Sunday, March 17.

