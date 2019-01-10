What We Do in the Shadows TV show premiering in March

Well, fangs for the information.

It has been announced that FX’s vampire sitcom What We Do in the Shadows will premiere in March. The show is based on the beloved 2014 cult film of the same name, which was directed by and stars Jemaine Clement and Taiki Waititi.

The small screen version is set in New York City and follows three vampires who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years. What We Do in the Shadows stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen, and Mark Proksch.

Watch a new teaser trailer for the What We Do in the Shadows TV show, above.

