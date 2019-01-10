The CW reveals 2019 premiere dates: Jane The Virgin, The 100 more

The CW is announcing its spring, 2019 premiere dates.

The dates include the final seasons of Jane the Virgin and iZombie, Arrow moving a new time, and return of The 100 for season 6. There’s also a premiere date for new series In the Dark (starring Perry Mattfeld as a” hard-living, hard-drinking, disaffected twenty-something with a penchant for cigarettes and casual sex” — who’s also blind and solves mysteries!).

Tyler Golden/The CW

Here are the deets:

JANE THE VIRGIN: Wednesday, March 27 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following an all new episode of RIVERDALE (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). ALL AMERICAN will conclude its first season on Wednesday, March 20 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

IN THE DARK debut Thursday, April 4 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following an all-new episode of SUPERNATURAL (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). LEGACIES season finale will air Thursday, March 28 (9:00-l0:00pm ET/PT).

IZOMBIE returns Thursday, May 2 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) followed by IN THE DARK (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT). The season finale of SUPERNATURAL will air Thursday, April 25 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

THE 100 returns for its sixth season Tuesday, April 30 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), following THE FLASH (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). The season finale of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will air Tuesday, April 23 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW moves to a new time starting Monday, April 1 (8:00-9:00pm PT/ET) followed by ARROW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) beginning Monday, April 15. The BLACK LIGHTNING season finale will air Monday, March 18 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).