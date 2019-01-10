'Devastated' Manila Luzon soothes elimination drama in RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 clip

An icon’s exit has created a gaping, dramatic void in the RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 Werk Room.

EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the reality series’ upcoming episode previews an emotional conversation between Manila Luzon and Monét X Change, both of whom found themselves in an awkward position last week after the former would’ve had to eliminate either Monét or fellow bottom-two finisher Latrice Royale — whom Manila previously labeled her “best friend” — if she’d won the lip-sync. In the end, Monique Heart won the face-off and sent Latrice home, though Manila made it clear at the end of last week’s episode that she intended to save her companion instead.

“It’s a really hard decision, and I didn’t want to have to make that decision,” Manila says during a group discussion about elimination strategy, during which Naomi Smalls makes a light jab about her wanting to keep Latrice in the competition over Monét. “When I found out that I was in the top I was devastated because I knew my friend was going to be in the bottom, and it didn’t have anything to do with me trying to get rid of you, Monét.”

“It was more than just, oh, here’s her grades, here are her statistics,” she continues, trying to smooth over a prickly situation that clearly bothered Monét. “It was a lot more than that for me, and that’s why it was such a hard decision. And it’s going to get harder and harder and harder because the longer we’re here with each other, the more I’m in love with all of you.”

Later, in a confessional, Monét observes that she was “ready to send [Manila’s] ass packing” before their Werk Room exchange.

“But now I’m hearing what she’s saying and I’m all up in my feelings because I get it,” she adds, joking that she “could just be like a nasty bitch. An evil, nasty c—” instead.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 airs Friday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the drama ahead in the video above, and keep up with our running power ranking of the remaining queens here.

Related content: