Dancing, dating, and drugs! See the first trailer for Netflix's One Day at a Time season 3

One Day at a Time is back and it’s party time!

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for season 3 of the family sitcom — and there’s dating, dancing, drugs, and more to look froward to.

The clip sees Penelope (Justina Machado) kissing a handsome man who agrees with her parenting techniques while Elena (Isabella Gomez) is trying to come up with a title for her non-binary girlfriend, Syd (Sheridan Pierce) — unsurprisingly, her mom is not on board with Elena dubbing her “my better whole.” Elsewhere, Alex (Marcel Ruiz) is vaping weed — much to Penelope’s disapproval, as she doesn’t buy his “tons of successful people have smoked weed” excuse — and, following her stroke last season, Lydia (Rita Moreno) is back on her feet and even dancing around the living room in her nightgown.

Loosely based on Norman Lear’s 1975 sitcom of the same name, the Netflix series reimagines the original show with a Latino family, following the lives of the Cuban-American Alvarez family living in Los Angeles, as single mom and veteran nurse Penelope tries to deal with her PTSD and parenting.

Season 3 of One Day at a Time arrives on Feb. 8 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.

Related content: