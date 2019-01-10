Jimmy Fallon, Gwyneth Paltrow get sprayed in the face during music challenge

It feels like a gutsy move to appear on The Tonight Show these days. You could be like Gwyneth Paltrow, who got all dolled up with her hair perfectly coiffed and dress on point, only to be sprayed in the face with water multiple times during a karaoke challenge.

Slay It, Don’t Spray It is Jimmy Fallon‘s newest addition to his game night rotation, one that’s similar to the Don’t Forget the Lyrics! show that aired on Fox starting in 2007.

He and Paltrow got up to their respective mics and had to start singing a randomly chosen song. A screen helped them out at first by showing lyrics, but then the lyrics went away and it was up to them to remember how the rest went.

Paltrow, though she wowed the audience with her singing voice, didn’t get most of the lyrics and got a face full of water every time. Fallon’s fate also ended up a waterlogged mess. So at least they were in the same boat.

