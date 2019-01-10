Criminal Minds renewed for 15th and final season

Criminal Minds is hanging in there for one more — albeit final — season. It will be its 15th year.

The procedural is one of the longest-running dramas on CBS. It kicked off this year with its 300th episode, which picked up from the season 13 cliffhanger when two members of the BAU were captured by cult leader Benjamin Merva (Michael Hogan). The plan this year is to learn more about the personal lives of the BAU members — which will continue in season 15 — while the finale is expected to include a wedding and a major confession.

And here’s some early scoop for season 15: One member of the BAU will be in jeopardy!

CBS boasts that the show, which is executive produced by Erica Messer, has managed to hold up against Modern Family, Empire, Lost, and American Idol over the years. It’s already sold well in syndication both domestically and overseas.

To prepare for the 15th and final season, Criminal Minds will film 10 episodes this spring to launch sometime in late 2019 or 2020. By the time the show wraps, it will have made 325 episodes.

Criminal Minds airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

