The Good Wife creators are making a supernatural pilot for CBS

Robert and Michelle King will try again to catch lightning in a bottle for CBS.

The creators of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, which is about to return for a third season on CBS All Access, are creating a high-concept drama called Evil that will feature a female lead. Here’s the official logline for the pilot that will be up for fall 2019 consideration: “A series about the battle between science and religion, Evil focuses on a skeptical female clinical psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a blue-collar contractor as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.”

David Livingston/Getty Images

The husband-and-wife writing team will collaborate with Liz Glotzer, a fellow executive producer on The Good Fight.

The last drama the Kings created for the network was the short-lived Brain Dead. Before that, they oversaw all 155 episodes of The Good Wife, which aired from 2009 to 2016.

The Kings launched The Good Fight starring Christine Baranski on CBS All Access in 2017.

Related content: