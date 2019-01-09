Alan Shore, is that you?

Not quite — but fans of The Practice (and Boston Legal) can dream. Beginning in the third episode of season 6 of NBC’s The Blacklist, James Spader will be taking a page out of his former TV role’s book to take charge in the courtroom again, as his Blacklist character, Red, decides to represent himself. After all, he’s been charged with the world’s most heinous crimes, and he’ll do whatever it takes to make it out alive.

“Reddington has all the money in the world, and people typically get the best defense money can buy, so who is going to be the best lawyer to represent Raymond Reddington as he fights for his life?” executive producer John Eisendrath says. “Raymond Reddington decides the best person to represent him as he fights for his life is Raymond Reddington.”

Eisendrath adds, “This is a total tour de force for Spader to play.”

In the exclusive clip above, Red is already well-acquainted with challenging the judge. Shocked to learn that Red has been part of a deal with the FBI, the judge asks to see the full contract before her ruling, then advises Red to talk to his attorney. Instead, he counters, “I feel it more prudent to represent myself.”

“It’s super-fun,” Eisendrath says. “It’s not Alan Shore, but for people who enjoyed [Spader’s] performance in court in that series, I think they’re going to love what he does here.”

For a sneak peek of Red in action as his own attorney, check out two more exclusive photos:

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The Blacklist airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

