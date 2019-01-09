The animated Star Wars: Resistance series is linking up to crucial events that unfolded in The Force Awakens.

In a new trailer for the Disney Channel show, we see General Hux’s ominous rally broadcast to the galaxy before Starkiller Base unleashes a blast that destroys the New Republic’s capitol.

Lucasfilm/Disney Channel

We also see Poe Dameron (voiced by Oscar Isaac) and series hero Kaz Xiono (Christopher Sean), exploring the wreckage of a planetary system where the First Order has apparently been testing its new planet-shattering weapon.

The premise of the show — which has also been renewed for a second season that will begin this fall — is that Kaz has been dispatched by General Leia Organa and the Resistance to work on the Colossus refueling station to keep an eye and ear out for information about the terror group’s movements and plans.

Later in the trailer, we see a hologram of Leia urging Kaz to return and “join us,” and in another shot we see Kylo Ren’s bat-like Command Shuttle descending to attack the Colossus, which is seen sinking into the ocean.

Lucasfilm/Disney Channel

Things look grim for our racing heroes. Find out what happens when it returns to conclude its first season on Jan 13.

