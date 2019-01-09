Look who's showing! See a pregnant Bree in Outlander

Brianna should be glowing.

But with Jamie, Claire, and Ian on the lookout for her kidnapped husband, Roger, Brianna isn’t exactly feeling giddy about her little one on the way. And her mood has a lot to do with Aunt Jocasta’s motives.

In Sunday’s episode of Outlander, titled “If Not for Hope,” Aunt Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) tries to find a husband for Brianna (Sophie Skelton), whose tummy has grown since we last saw her on Fraser’s Ridge. Worried about perceptions that Bree is going to give birth to a bastard, Jocasta rounds up some local singles who she thinks could serve as potential husbands. After all, who knows if or when Roger (Richard Rankin) is coming back?

Aimee Spinks/Starz

Aimee Spinks/Starz

Aimee Spinks/Starz

Aimee Spinks/Starz

Meanwhile, Bree kills time by drawing lots of dreary portraits before deciding to catch the “beautiful” Phaedre (Natalie Simpson). This doesn’t go over too well with the locals, though. Bree? Best to keep your hobby to yourself.

Aimee Spinks/Starz

Aimee Spinks/Starz

Meanwhile, we’ll meet the Mohawks who appear to treat Roger like a punching bag. At least Claire (Caitriona Balfe) realizes they’re getting close to the village after Ian (John Bell) finds a significant clue.

Aimee Spinks/Starz

Aimee Spinks/Starz

Aimee Spinks/Starz

Aimee Spinks/Starz

Only three more episodes left before the end of season 4! Start hydrating now in preparation for another long droughtlander.

And don’t forget to tune in Monday at 1 p.m. ET to Outlander Live! on EW Radio. We’ll talk about Aunt Jocasta and her insistence that Bree gets hitched. There’s no one better than Roger (even though he may be, um, lost).

Outlander airs at 8 p.m. ET Sundays on Starz.

Related content: