HBO's The Young Pope sequel releases first photo: Jude Law is back

placeholder
James Hibberd
January 09, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST

Pope Pius lives! (Apparently?)

Below is the first photo from HBO’s sequel to its wild and meme-inspiring papal miniseries The Young Pope, which is titled The New Pope. Once again Jude Law is back as the first American pope to obtain the top spot at the Vatican. The original series left his fate uncertain, and it seemed as if he might have perished.

In The New Pope, Law is joined by a new costar John Malkovich (we assume he’s the “New Pope” of the title).

HBO

Once again, the drama is directed by Paolo Sorrentino, who co-wrote the show’s eight episodes with Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Returning cast from The Young Pope include Silvio Orlando, Javier Cámara, Cécile de France, Ludivine Sagnier, Maurizio Lombardi. New cast joining the limited series are Henry Goodman, Ulrich Thomsen, Mark Ivanir and Massimo Ghini.

No premiere date is yet set.

