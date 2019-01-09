Get ready to enter the bizarre world of Jordan Peele’s Weird City, as EW got the exclusive first trailer for the six-part YouTube Originals series from the Oscar and Emmy-winning creator on Wednesday.

Michael Cera, Awkwafina, Rosario Dawson, Dylan O’Brien, Laverne Cox, The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun, Modern Family star Ed O’Neil, and New Girl‘s Hannah Simone are among the cast recruited by Peele in the anthology series that will debut on YouTube Premium on Feb. 13.

Peele teamed up with Key and Peele writer Charlie Sanders to pen Weird City, which is set in a near-future metropolis called Weird. Each episode takes on present-day issues within a sci-fi comedic world, and the episodes are directed by Clueless filmmaker Amy Heckerling, Tricia Brock, and Adam Bernstein (each directing two episodes). Channeling a tone and world akin to Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone (the latter of which Peele is rebooting for CBS All Access this year), the Weird City trailer shows a high-tech, sleek urban town and an impoverished, unpolished neighborhood, divided by “The Line.”

A couple dining at an upscale restaurant make snobbish comments about there being “great food vehicles below The Line, but I’m simply too scared to go there” as O’Brien watches on, and a van carrying characters played by Simone, Yeun, Gillian Jacobs, and Malcolm Barrett takes a tour on the other side of the tracks. Another clip with O’Neil, O’Brien, and LeVar Burton looks to be dealing with the quest for love in the modern age, pairing up characters with matches selected by a computer program. The anthology series also stars Mark Hamill, Yvette Nicole Brown, Trevor Jackson, and Auli’i Cravalho.

Peele, who won an Oscar last year for his directorial debut, the searing social satire horror film Get Out, is fast becoming the busiest man in showbiz across film, television, and streaming platforms.

His next horror movie Us, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, is in theaters in March (read Peele’s breakdown of the bone-chilling Us trailer here), and he’s an executive producer on Amazon Video’s true crime docu-series Lorena, about the infamous 1993 Lorena Bobbitt court case, debuting on Feb. 15 (see the trailer here). Peele’s also narrating The Twilight Zone reboot, voicing a bunny in Toy Story 4, starring in horror movie Abruptio and reuniting with his Key and Peele co-star Keegan Michael-Key to write and star in Wendell and Wild for Netflix.

