This Is Us casts Phylicia Rashad as Beth's mother

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock; Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Drama
Network
NBC
placeholder
Dan Snierson
January 08, 2019 at 02:57 PM EST

It’s time to meet another formidable matriarch in the Pearson family tree.

Phylicia Rashad, best known for her role as stern-but-loving mother Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show, will guest-star in an episode of This Is Us, EW has learned exclusively. Playing the role of Carol, mother of Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), she will make her debut in the second half of the NBC hit drama’s third season, specifically in an episode that focuses on Beth’s backstory.

Rashad, a Tony-winning actress who received two Emmys nominations for The Cosby Show, currently has a recurring role as Diana Dubois on Empire. She also will star in the upcoming OWN coming-of-age drama David Makes Man. Rashad hit the big screen last year in Creed II, reprising her role as Mary Anne Creed. Her other TV credits in recent years include Jean-Claude Van Johnson, Psych, and Do No Harm.

Rashad joins a TIU guest roster that includes Katey Sagal, Sylvester Stallone, Jane Kaczmarek, Denis O’Hare, Sam Trammell, Seth Meyers, and Katie Couric.

This Is Us returns Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Related content:

This Is Us

type
TV Show
seasons
3
Genre
Drama
run date
09/20/16
Cast
Milo Ventimiglia,
Mandy Moore,
Justin Hartley,
Sterling K. Brown
Network
NBC
Available For Streaming On
Hulu
Complete Coverage
This Is Us

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now