It’s time to meet another formidable matriarch in the Pearson family tree.

Phylicia Rashad, best known for her role as stern-but-loving mother Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show, will guest-star in an episode of This Is Us, EW has learned exclusively. Playing the role of Carol, mother of Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), she will make her debut in the second half of the NBC hit drama’s third season, specifically in an episode that focuses on Beth’s backstory.

Rashad, a Tony-winning actress who received two Emmys nominations for The Cosby Show, currently has a recurring role as Diana Dubois on Empire. She also will star in the upcoming OWN coming-of-age drama David Makes Man. Rashad hit the big screen last year in Creed II, reprising her role as Mary Anne Creed. Her other TV credits in recent years include Jean-Claude Van Johnson, Psych, and Do No Harm.

Rashad joins a TIU guest roster that includes Katey Sagal, Sylvester Stallone, Jane Kaczmarek, Denis O’Hare, Sam Trammell, Seth Meyers, and Katie Couric.

This Is Us returns Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

