The Good Doctor EP Daniel Dae Kim cast in 'brash' recurring role

The Good Doctor executive producer Daniel Dae Kim is stepping in front of the camera!

Kim has been cast in a recurring role in season 2. Starting with season 2’s 15th episode, which was directed star Freddie Highmore, the Lost alum will play St. Bonaventure’s “brash” new chief of surgery Dr. Jackson Han, whose arrival will cause some shake-ups at the hospital and put Dr. Shaun Murphy’s (Highmore) job in jeopardy. He’ll appear in the final four episodes of the season.

“As a fan of our show, I’m thrilled to be doing a guest arc with such a talented, kind and hard-working cast,” said Kim in a statement. “David and I have been looking for the right opportunity and we’ve found a character that’s both dynamic and surprising. It’s an added bonus for my character to be directed by our own Freddie Highmore, who’s proving to be as talented behind the camera as in front of it. it’s been a lot of fun already and I’m excited for the episodes to air.”

Check out another first look at Kim below:

David Bukach/ABC

This role is Kim’s first television role since he and costar Grace Kim left CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 in June 2017 after contract negotiations with the network fell through. Both stars were reportedly seeking parity with costars Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan. Following their highly publicized exit, Kim said he appreciated and was grateful for the seven seasons he spent on the show but decided to live because he needed to “maintain a steadfast sense of your self-worth.”

The first half of The Good Doctor’s second season ended with several cliff-hangers: Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) just found his cancer had returned; Shaun’s anxiety got the best of him during a quarantine; and Dr. Lim’s (Christina Chang) life hung in the balance because she contracted the virus that was spreading through the hospital.

The Good Doctor returns Monday, Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. ET.

Related content: