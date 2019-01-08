Paradise Hotel is returning to Fox

Fox is dusting off Paradise Hotel, an old reality show that first launched in 2003 and became an international hit.

For those who don’t remember this little ditty, the unscripted competition series is like Big Brother in a tropical setting: a group of singles check into a tropical resort but must fight to stay, lest one of their fellow residents vote them out. Viewers also can play along by using social media to helping to decide who goes. It aired for one season on Fox in 2003 while a second season followed four years later on Fox’s sister channels, MyNetwork TV and Fox Reality Channel.

The new version will be executive produced by a trio of successful female reality show producers: SallyAnn Salsano (Jersey Shore), Becca Walker (Love Island), and Celia Taylor (50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy).

“Paradise Hotel was a show ahead of its time, and this incredible team of producers plan to take it to the next level,” said Fox Head of Alternatives President Rob Wade in a statement. “The format allows for a delicious mix of love, drama and humor with a uniquely FOX twist. By using fresh interactive elements, it enables fans to orchestrate the show’s narrative, making it can’t-miss television for a new generation of viewers.”

“When love, power and money are the stakes, doing the right thing can sometimes take a back seat. Guessing who will do what’s right to find ‘the one,’ while others are focusing on the jackpot, makes this super exciting,” added Salsano in a statement. “This time around, viewers using their social media feedback to influence what happens on screen is a game-changer and will keep us all on edge.”

The show is currently casting. Contestants must be at least 21 years old and single. Information can be found at ParadiseHotelCasting.com.

The format for Paradise Hotel was created by Mentorn, a British production company. Versions have aired all around the world.