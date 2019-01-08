Kim Delaney and Bill Brochtup join NYPD Blue sequel in the works at ABC

The NYPD Blue revival in the works at ABC just got a whole lot more interesting.

EW has confirmed that Kim Delaney and Bill Brochtrup will reprise their roles as Diane Russell and John Irvin in the pilot. TVLine first reported the news.

As EW previously reported, the pilot will center on the son of Detective Sipowicz, who is working in the 15th squad and trying to earn his detective shield while investigating the murder of his father. Sadly, Dennis Franz, who played the original Sipowicz, won’t be joining in on the reboot fever.

“I did receive a call, and I’m flattered but not interested,” he told Deadline Hollywood in a statement. “NYPD Blue was a high point in my life and career, and I think of it so fondly. I wish them all well and much success.”

The pilot is from former NYPD Blue executive producers Matt Olmstead (Chicago Fire), Nick Wootton (Scorpion), and Jesse Bochco (Murder in the First), who is the son of the late NYPD Blue co-creator Steven Bochco. Jesse Bochco, who directed episodes of NYPD Blue, will direct the pilot, which will be considered for a fall 2019 launch or later.

NYPD Blue aired from 1993 to 2005 on ABC. Besides Delaney and Brochtrup, the cast also included Jimmy Smits, Sharon Lawrence, James McDaniel, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Rick Schroeder, Gail O’Grady, and David Caruso, Gordon Clapp, Nicholas Turturro, and Garcelle Beauvais.

