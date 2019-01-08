Luke Wilson joins DC Universe's Stargirl as a sidekick

Luke Wilson is suiting up for DC Universe’s Stargirl!

EW has confirmed that The Royal Tenenbaums star has been cast as Pat Dugan, the operator of the 15-foot super-robot named Stripes.

Executive produced by showrunner Geoff Johns, who created the titular hero, the forthcoming series follows Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), a struggling high schooler who moves to Blue Valley, Neb., when her mother marries Pat. After Courtney discovers that her new stepfather used to be Justice Society of America member Starman’s (Joel McHale) sidekick Stripesy, she borrows Starman’s old Cosmic Staff to become Stargirl, and Pat comes out of retirement and becomes her sidekick in a robot suit. Clearly, superheroics are a family business!

“When I first moved to Los Angeles in 1996 and saw Bottle Rocket, I became a huge fan and admirer of Luke’s,” said Johns in a statement. “And I literally wrote this part for Luke, hoping that someday and somehow he’d play Pat Dugan. I only envisioned him. And now I feel like I won the lottery! Luke’s talent, humor, compassion — his presence and professionalism — and his creative collaboration, his ideas — we’re so lucky to have him alongside Brec in Stargirl.”

In recent weeks, Stargirl has made several casting announcement, specifically filling out the ranks of its Justice Society of America. In addition to McHale’s Starman, we also have Henry Thomas as Dr. Mid-Nite, S.W.A.T.‘s Lou Ferrigno Jr. was cast as Golden Age Hourman.

The series is also executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Stargirl is expected is 2019.

