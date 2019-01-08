Get Out director Jordan Peele’s re-examination of the infamous Lorena Bobbitt case for Amazon Prime Video has released its first trailer.

The project, titled Lorena, is a four-part docuseries that details the 1989 case of a woman who became a media sensation after cutting off her husband’s penis.

The trailer suggests a more sympathetic look at Bobbit and her allegations of abuse against her husband John Wayne. The film, from producer Peele and director Joshua Rofé, “challenges the long-held narrative that surrounded this event. The series provides a fresh perspective on the story of Lorena Bobbitt and exposes how this event laid the groundwork for the modern 24-hour news cycle and increasing sensationalistic media coverage. Lost in tabloid coverage and late-night talk show jokes, the Bobbitt story was a missed opportunity for a national discussion on domestic and sexual assault in America.”

Previously Peele suggested the show will portray Bobbitt’s story in a sympathetic light. “With this project, Lorena has a platform to tell her truth as well as engage in a critical conversation about gender dynamics, abuse, and her demand for justice,” Peele said. “This is Lorena’s story and we’re honored to help her tell it.”

The series will premiere on Amazon Prime on Friday, Feb. 15 (so, yes, the day after Valentines Day) following a world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 29.