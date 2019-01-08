Kristen Bell shows love for Dateline's Keith Morrison, husband Dax seems resigned

Dax Shepherd just can’t compete with a reporting legend.

The husband of Kristen Bell revealed the true object of his wife’s affection — Dateline reporter Keith Morrison. She makes no effort to hide her admiration, either. It’s on her pop socket, as Shepherd recently revealed via Instagram.

EW has actually known for years that Bell is a huge fan of Morrison, which is why we asked her to interview the Dateline legend to help celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary. The star of The Good Place got Morrison to open up about his long career, and the secret behind his velvety smooth pipes.

“Vodka, lots of vodka and ice,” he joked, before explaining that his mother was a music teacher who instilled the importance of a good ear in a young Morrison.

“Do you, at the very least, take your mic out for dinner and a movie before you record?” Bell quipped. She then asked if he’s ever seen Bill Hader’s impersonation of him on Saturday Night Live.

“It’s very funny,” Morrison said. “The first time it happened, I was on the West Coast, I had a daughter living on the East Coast, and I get this call at 9 o’clock at night in L.A. She’s screaming on the phone — I couldn’t tell what the problem was — and then eventually she managed to get out that I had to watch Saturday Night Live.”

“I didn’t know whether to s— or go blind,” he continued. “I mean, it’s weird when somebody does that.”

Related: