Jimmy Fallon gets Kelly Clarkson, John Oliver, Shaq, and more to sing 'Since U Been Gone'

For whatever reason, perhaps no reason at all other than he can, Jimmy Fallon assembled a bunch of celebrities to sing “Since U Been Gone” in a compilation with Kelly Clarkson. But it was worth it to see Last Week Tonight‘s John Oliver shout his way through the bridge. It was incredibly relatable.

Shaquille O’Neal, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan, and black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson similarly struggled to hit those high notes in the most entertaining way possible. Anyone attempting to sing Clarkson’s 2004 hit at karaoke night will tell you it’s a tough song.

Meanwhile, Fallon had Meghan Trainor over here actually able to deliver the same tonal range as Clarkson. Mumford & Sons and The Roots had no excuse.

Related content: