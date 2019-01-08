Ellen Pompeo congratulates former Grey's Anatomy costar Sandra Oh on Globes win

The Twisted Sisters are there for each other!

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images; Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo shared her support and congratulations for her former costar Sandra Oh after her Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a TV Drama for BBC America’s Killing Eve. Pompeo retweeted Oh’s post-show photo added her own caption that read: “This is a pretty sweet sight I gotta say…no one deserves this more.”

This is a pretty sweet sight I gotta say…. @IamSandraOh no one deserves this more 💯❤️ https://t.co/JJEQX2aVEg — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 8, 2019

Pompeo and Oh starred on the Shonda Rhimes medical drama together for nine years. Their characters Meredith Grey and Cristina Yang were known affectionately by their peers as the “twisted sisters” and depended on one before for just about everything, dubbing one another “my person.” In 2014, Oh left the series to explore other opportunities, which led to her now-award-winning turn on Killing Eve playing Eve Polastri, an MI5 analyst who becomes obsessed with an unhinged female assassin named Villanelle (Jodie Comer). The Golden Globe win was Oh’s second; in 2006, she snagged one for playing Grey’s Cristina.

Grey’s Anatomy creator Rhimes also expressed her joy at Oh’s win on Twitter, sharing how “incredibly happy” she was for the actress and calling her win “well-deserved” and “overdue.”

I am so incredibly happy for @IamSandraOh tonight. Well-deserved. Overdue. She is always best actress, y'all. Always. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 7, 2019

