Days of Our Lives renewed for 55th season

Days of Our Lives

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Soaps
Network
NBC
placeholder
Lynette Rice
January 08, 2019 at 03:38 PM EST

The sands of time will continue to flow: NBC has picked up the daytime drama Days of Our Lives for a 55th season.

Days, which is currently in its 54th season, is averaging a .56 rating among women 18-49 and currently ranks No. 7 in daytime. In total viewers, its averaging 2.4 million and ranks No. 12. The sudser had a great Christmas: The last two weeks of December were its most watched in more than six months.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

“With writing that manages to weave together Salem’s iconic characters with current realities, Ken Corday and his team have ushered the show’s legacy into a new era that resonates with both longtime and new viewers,” said NBC current programming executive Bruce Evans in a statement. “The actors and crew have such a tremendous respect for Days and what it means to fans. We believe that level of commitment shows through and touches our audience year after year.”

Christmas week was especially great for Days: It averaged 2.4 million, its best since the week of Feb. 5 heading into the Olympics. The show also set a two-year high that week among women 18-49.

Days has also increased its rating among women 18-34 for the last four weeks.

Days of our Lives aired its 13,500th episode in 2018. The show first premiered as a half-hour drama in 1965 and expanded to an hour 10 years later.

Related content:

Days of Our Lives

type
TV Show
Genre
Soaps
Cast
Kristian Alfonso,
Deidre Hall,
Julianne Morris,
Peter Reckell,
Melissa Reeves,
Bryan Cranston
Network
NBC
Complete Coverage
Days of Our Lives

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now