Days of Our Lives renewed for 55th season

The sands of time will continue to flow: NBC has picked up the daytime drama Days of Our Lives for a 55th season.

Days, which is currently in its 54th season, is averaging a .56 rating among women 18-49 and currently ranks No. 7 in daytime. In total viewers, its averaging 2.4 million and ranks No. 12. The sudser had a great Christmas: The last two weeks of December were its most watched in more than six months.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

“With writing that manages to weave together Salem’s iconic characters with current realities, Ken Corday and his team have ushered the show’s legacy into a new era that resonates with both longtime and new viewers,” said NBC current programming executive Bruce Evans in a statement. “The actors and crew have such a tremendous respect for Days and what it means to fans. We believe that level of commitment shows through and touches our audience year after year.”

Christmas week was especially great for Days: It averaged 2.4 million, its best since the week of Feb. 5 heading into the Olympics. The show also set a two-year high that week among women 18-49.

Days has also increased its rating among women 18-34 for the last four weeks.

Days of our Lives aired its 13,500th episode in 2018. The show first premiered as a half-hour drama in 1965 and expanded to an hour 10 years later.

