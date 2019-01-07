Make way for Zachariah!

EW can exclusively announce that Kurt Fuller will reprise his role as Zachariah in Supernatural’s upcoming 300th episode. Fuller first appeared on the show as Zachariah in season 4 and quickly established himself as the kind of angel who means business (and has zero patience for the Winchester brothers). He was last seen in the series’ 100th episode, “Point of No Return,” which aired in season 5. It was in that episode that Dean (Jensen Ackles) drove an angel blade through Zachariah’s skull… which raises the question: How is he back in the 300th?

The details surrounding Zachariah’s return are hard to come by, but seeing as how he’s the second big return in the episode — John Winchester, anyone? — clearly something strange is going on. Then again, when it comes to the Winchesters, something strange is always going on.

Supernatural will air its 300th episode Thursday, Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

