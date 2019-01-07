The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan to host first SNL of 2019

The first Saturday Night Live of 2019 is set to be marvelous.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan will make her Studio 8H debut as the host of the Jan. 19 installment of SNL. The announcement comes the day after Brosnahan won her second Golden Globe for playing housewife-turned-rising comic star Miriam “Midge” Maisel on the hit Amazon series.

As host, Brosnahan follows in the season 44 footsteps of Matt Damon, Jason Momoa, and Claire Foy. She will be joined by the musical guest, rock band Greta Van Fleet.

Starting 2019 on a ✨marvelous✨ note. #SNL pic.twitter.com/EzjcqJgo8B — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 7, 2019

SNL returns Jan. 19 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Related content: