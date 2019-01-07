Netflix urges fans to watch Killing Eve even though it's on rival Hulu

Netflix called a brief cease-fire in the bloody streaming content wars to praise a rival show on Sunday night.

In an unusual tweet, Netflix strongly urged its followers to watch Killing Eve — even though the series is streaming on Hulu.

The tweet was pretty effusive too: “Every single one of you reading this right now needs to make time in your life to watch Killing Eve. It’s a true masterclass in writing, directing, and acting. Oh goodness … the acting! What Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer do in this show is NEXT. LEVEL. PERFECTION. Watch it.”

every single one of you reading this right now needs to make time in your life to watch Killing Eve. It's a true masterclass in writing, directing, and acting. Oh goodness … the acting! What Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer do in this show is NEXT. LEVEL. PERFECTION. Watch it. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 7, 2019

Netflix then went further, and told its followers where to find the show:

try hulu! — Netflix US (@netflix) January 7, 2019

Hulu then acknowledged the praise, though stopped short of actually thanking their market-ruling competitor:

The Netflix tweet came as Sandra Oh won a Golden Globe for her starring role in the series. The British-made American drama television series stars Oh as an MI5 officer tracking a ruthless assassin (Jodie Comer). The project is based on Luke Jennings’s Codename Villanelle novella series. The eight-episode first season debuted last spring and a second season is due to premiere on BBC America in April.

Eve was also nominated for Best Series – Drama at the Golden Globes along with Amazon’s Homecoming, FX’s Pose, and Netflix’s Bodyguard, but lost to FX’s The Americans.

