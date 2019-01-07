Watch Lindsay Lohan coax Jimmy Fallon to take his blindfold off in Bird Box parody

It’s time to take off your blindfolds — so you can watch Jimmy Fallon’s parody of Bird Box.

The Netflix film starring Sandra Bullock which has broken viewing records and inspired everything from a host of memes to an injury-inducing challenge has officially reached peak pop culture status with a parody sketch on The Tonight Show.

The pre-taped segment, which airs on Monday’s night episode, features Fallon taking on Bullock’s role from the film, giving instructions on why they must take a journey wearing blindfolds. “I’m only going to say this once,” he says. “We are going on the trip now, but you have to do every single thing I say. And here’s the most important thing, under no circumstance are you allowed to take off your blindfold. If we look at what’s out there, we will not make it. We cannot look.”

As he addresses his followers as “Roots” and “Sidekick,” the camera pans around to show members of the house band The Roots and sidekick/producer Steve Higgins. Fallon then gives them all blindfolds before donning his own and leading them blindly out into the halls of Studio 6B.

They take refuge in a dressing room, where they find Lindsay Lohan doing some Mykonos-worthy dancing and join in (except for Questlove who feels compelled to reapply his blindfold). Lohan joined The Tonight Show to promote her new Greek-set series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which premieres Tuesday, Jan. 8 on MTV.

Watch the clip above for more. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

