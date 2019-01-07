Grey's Anatomy will feature 25 episodes this season

Grey's Anatomy

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Drama
Network
ABC
placeholder
Lynette Rice
January 07, 2019 at 03:12 PM EST

You want more Meredith? You got it!

ABC has ordered three more episodes of Grey’s Anatomy for the 2018-19 season, bringing the total order to 25.

Consider it a celebratory gift for a significant milestone: this year, the drama from Shonda Rhimes will become the longest-running prime-time medical drama ever. The series starring Ellen Pompeo is averaging a 3.1 rating among adults 18-39 and remains ABC’s No. 1 show during its 15th (!) season.

Last month, EW confirmed some pretty exciting casting for the drama’s midseason return: Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing) will join Grey’s Anatomy in a secret role. Sadly, that’s all there is to report for now, other than the fact that she will appear in multiple episodes. Grey, who is the second member of her family to appear on the ABC drama. Nine years ago, her dad Joel played a former science teacher of Ozzie (Katherine Heigl) who suffered from Alzheimer’s.

Grey’s Anatomy returns Thursday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related content:

Grey's Anatomy

Meredith. Alex. Bailey. Arizona. The doctors are definitely in on Shonda Rhimes’ hospital melodrama.
type
TV Show
seasons
15
Genre
Drama
Rating
TV-14
run date
03/27/05
Cast
Ellen Pompeo,
Chandra Wilson,
Justin Chambers,
James Pickens Jr.
Network
ABC
Available For Streaming On
Hulu
Complete Coverage
Grey's Anatomy

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now