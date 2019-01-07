Grey's Anatomy will feature 25 episodes this season

You want more Meredith? You got it!

ABC has ordered three more episodes of Grey’s Anatomy for the 2018-19 season, bringing the total order to 25.

Consider it a celebratory gift for a significant milestone: this year, the drama from Shonda Rhimes will become the longest-running prime-time medical drama ever. The series starring Ellen Pompeo is averaging a 3.1 rating among adults 18-39 and remains ABC’s No. 1 show during its 15th (!) season.

Last month, EW confirmed some pretty exciting casting for the drama’s midseason return: Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing) will join Grey’s Anatomy in a secret role. Sadly, that’s all there is to report for now, other than the fact that she will appear in multiple episodes. Grey, who is the second member of her family to appear on the ABC drama. Nine years ago, her dad Joel played a former science teacher of Ozzie (Katherine Heigl) who suffered from Alzheimer’s.

Grey’s Anatomy returns Thursday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related content: