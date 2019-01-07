David Fincher, Tim Miller bringing animation anthology series to Netflix

The first rule of Love, Death & Robots is that you talk about Love, Death & Robots.

The new animated anthology series, presented by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and David Fincher (Gone Girl, House of Cards, Fight Club), is headed to Netflix, the streaming service announced Monday.

The first of its kind on Netflix, Love, Death & Robots is a collection of animated short stories that will purportedly span multiple genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror, and comedy. Featuring talent from the global animation community, the series will bring 18 stories to life.

“Love, Death & Robots is my dream project, it combines my love of animation and amazing stories,” Miller said in a statement. “Midnight movies, comics, books, and magazines of fantastic fiction have inspired me for decades, but they were relegated to the fringe culture of geeks and nerds of which I was a part. I’m so f—ing excited that the creative landscape has finally changed enough for adult-themed animation to become part of a larger cultural conversation.”

Executive-produced by Fincher, Miller, Jennifer Miller, and Josh Donen, the series is intended for adult audiences. Episodes will range from five to 15 minutes in length and showcase a wide range of animation styles, from traditional 2D animation to photo-real 3D CGI.

See the photos below for a glimpse of the wild and weird treasures awaiting viewers, including werewolf soldiers, bloodthirsty demons, and cyborg bounty hunters.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

The release date for Love, Death & Robots has yet to be announced.

Related Links: