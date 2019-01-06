Patrick Wilson hated the shallow commentary that followed his famous Girls episode

Back in the second season of Girls, Patrick Wilson starred in one of the (usually divisive) show’s most polarizing episodes: a near bottle-ep in which Lena Dunham’s Hannah has a weekend-long affair with a handsome, older, recently-separated doctor named Joshua, played by Patrick Wilson.

One of the main criticisms of the episode came from trolls who believed a man who looked like Wilson would never be willing to sleep with a woman who looked like Lena Dunham. “Which is the most offensive thing to say,” the actor says. “I hated it, I hated hearing about it. It would be one thing if they said your character wouldn’t do that. People were saying, ‘Patrick Wilson wouldn’t do that.'”

In the aftermath of the outrage, Wilson’s wife, Polish-American actress and author Dagmara Domińczyk, stepped in to defend her husband, tweeting, “funny, his wife is a size 10, muffin top & all, & he does her just fine.”

“I was so incredibly proud of her,” recounts Wilson of Domińczyk’s posts.

Wilson currently stars as the villainous Ocean Master in Aquaman, which recently broke records as the highest grossing DC movie ever.

