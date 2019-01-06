Patrick Wilson hated the shallow commentary that followed his famous Girls episode

Girls

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Drama
Network
HBO
placeholder
Dana Schwartz
January 06, 2019 at 12:00 PM EST

Back in the second season of Girls, Patrick Wilson starred in one of the (usually divisive) show’s most polarizing episodes: a near bottle-ep in which Lena Dunham’s Hannah has a weekend-long affair with a handsome, older, recently-separated doctor named Joshua, played by Patrick Wilson.

One of the main criticisms of the episode came from trolls who believed a man who looked like Wilson would never be willing to sleep with a woman who looked like Lena Dunham. “Which is the most offensive thing to say,” the actor says. “I hated it, I hated hearing about it. It would be one thing if they said your character wouldn’t do that. People were saying, ‘Patrick Wilson wouldn’t do that.'”

In the aftermath of the outrage, Wilson’s wife, Polish-American actress and author Dagmara Domińczyk, stepped in to defend her husband, tweeting, “funny, his wife is a size 10, muffin top & all, & he does her just fine.”  

“I was so incredibly proud of her,” recounts Wilson of Domińczyk’s posts. 

Wilson currently stars as the villainous Ocean Master in Aquaman, which recently broke records as the highest grossing DC movie ever. 

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now onPeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Girls

Four young ladies live in New York City, and it’s SO hard.
type
TV Show
seasons
6
Genre
Drama
Rating
TV-MA
run date
04/15/12
Status
In Season
Cast
Lena Dunham,
Allison Williams,
Zosia Mamet,
Adam Driver,
Jemima Kirke
Network
HBO
Available For Streaming On
Amazon
Complete Coverage
Girls

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now