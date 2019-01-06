HBO unveiled new footage from the final season of Game of Thrones during the Golden Globes on Sunday night (above).

The brief shot show Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) with Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) — together for the first time in the show’s history.

“Winterfell is yours, your grace,” Sansa says (icily?) to Dany.

Also in the scene are Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen).

The group have converged at Winterfell along with other major characters as the heroes prepare to fight the Army of the Dead.

Let’s take a closer look:

HBO

HBO

This is only the second bit of footage HBO has released of the eagerly anticipated final season. The first showed Sansa hugging Jon in what might be a shot from the same scene. See the previous clip below. Does this mean it’s Daenerys who Sansa is distractedly looking at over Jon’s shoulder?

The clip was part of HBO’s 2019 coming attractions ad, which also included the new footage from several other projects, such the third season of crime anthology True Detective, Damon Lindelof’s mysterious adaptation of the comic book classic Watchmen, the seventh and final season of Veep, the second season of acclaimed breakout dramedy Barry and the second season of Big Little Lies (which includes Meryl Streep joining the cast).

True Detective returns Jan. 13, Game of Thrones returns in April and Veep will return sometime in the spring. There’s no official date information yet for Barry, Big Little Lies and Watchmen.

