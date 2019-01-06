Fosse/Verdon limited series releases first jazzy teaser

FX has released the first teaser and premiere date for its Fosse/Verdon limited series, about the rocky romantic/professional relationship between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams).

The eight-episode series, which is being showrun by Dear Evan Hansen‘s Steven Levenson, will debut on the network in April.

Based on the Sam Wasson biography Fosse, the show will feature iconic choreography from the legend and counts Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) among its executive producers.

