Giada De Laurentiis is ready to eat some torta.

FYI, that’s cake in Italian.

The Food Network star is hosting the new baking competition Winner Cake All, debuting Jan. 7, and EW has an exclusive look at the premiere, which features the Busby family — complete with quintuplet girls — from TLC’s OutDaughtered.

Anders Krusberg/Food Network

In each of the series’ 13 episodes, four cake-baking teams are challenged to create an epic confection for a client. In the premiere, it’s for the Busby quintuplets’ fourth birthday, which coincides with their older sister’s birthday just three days earlier. In the first round, the bakers participate in a Decoration Challenge where they have to create a special cake topper based on the client’s theme. A rotating panel of judges decide which team is eliminated first. Then the remaining three teams go to work in the Cake Challenge, in which they create what they hope is the client’s dream cake for their celebration. One team will win $10,000.

Other episodes feature former NFL player Rashad Jennings, who needs a game-day party cake; Food Network’s Guy Fieri, who challenges the bakers to make a Guy’s Grocery Games-themed cake; Iron Chef Michael Symon, who requests a cake for the opening of his new Las Vegas restaurant; and a client who tasks the bakers with making a cake to honor a returning member of the armed services.

Watch the clip above for a slice sneak peek at the series. Winner Cake All premieres Monday, Jan. 7, at 10 p.m. ET on Food Network.

