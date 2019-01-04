Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis to guest-star on black-ish: First look

Ron Tom/ABC

Patrick Gomez
January 04, 2019 at 12:00 PM EST

Quvenzhané Wallis is moving in on black-ish!

The 2013 Oscar nominee, 15, will appear for a multi-episode arc beginning on the Jan. 22 episode of the ABC comedy as Kyra, Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) cousin — and EW has an exclusive first look at the Beasts of the Southern Wild star in character.

Quvenzhané Wallis and Dara Renee on black-ish
Ron Tom/ABC

The episode, titled “Waltz in A Minor” (the pun will be evident soon), will feature Wallis’ character being taken in by Dre and his wife, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross), but the couple “have different approaches to helping her adjust to suburban life,” according to ABC. “Meanwhile, Jack and Diane try to vet Kyra on social media to get information on her.”

Marsai Martin, Quvenzhané Wallis, and Marcus Scribner on black-ish
Ron Tom/ABC

Black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

