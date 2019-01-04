Good Trouble first look: Noah Centineo returns as (a shirtless) Jesus

Good Trouble

Samantha Highfill
January 04, 2019 at 06:30 PM EST

Jesus is making his way to Los Angeles.

EW has an exclusive first look at Noah Centineo’s return to The Fosters universe (after gaining fame for playing Peter Kavinsky in Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, of course). In the first clip of his return (above) on Good Trouble, the upcoming Fosters spin-off, Centineo’s character, Jesus, can be seen getting a tour of Mariana’s work, and he’s more than a little impressed. And speaking of more than a little impressed, below is an exclusive shirtless photo of Jesus seemingly enjoying a cup of coffee.

Good Trouble, which follows Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Callie (Maia Mitchell) as they experience young adulthood in Los Angeles, will have 13 episodes in its first season and will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

