Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? Right here, in the first trailer for the Netflix animated adaptation of the educational mystery video game, that’s where!

On Friday, the streaming service dropped the first teaser for its upcoming Carmen Sandiego animated series that sees Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez voice the cartoon avatar of the international criminal herself. The first clip is jam-packed with action from Carmen’s first felonious days at the V.I.L.E training academy for thieves — where she fast learns that once you chose the path of a professional thief, there’s no turning back — before realizing that stealing isn’t just some game and decides to change her path and instead secure valuable artifacts that V.I.L.E might exploit by stealing them first. There is, of course, a fetching red fedora and plenty of witty quips and roundhouse kicks sprinkled in there too.

Previously, the Where In the World Is Carmen Sandiego? game inspired live-action game shows on PBS, followed by a cartoon series, as well as books and comics featuring the character. The new Netflix take on the series offers 20, 22-minute-long episodes that also feature Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things voicing Player, a character described as “Carmen’s chief accomplice and friend.” Later in the year, Rodriguez will also be back in the gadget-laden coat starring in a live-action Carmen Sandiego movie for the streaming service.

The legend is reborn when Carmen Sandiego arrives Jan. 18 on Netflix. Watch the action-packed trailer above.

