New Year, New You(Tube Premium series to watch!)
As the new year begins, here are some of the biggest series premiering during the first two months of 2019.
JAN. 3
The Blacklist
10 p.m. / NBC
—
JAN. 7
New! America’s Got Talent: The Champions
8 p.m. / NBC
Got Talent acts from around the globe compete in this Olympics-style winter edition. Who’s gonna tell them Simon Cowell is harder to win over than the Russian figure-skating judge?
The Bachelor
8 p.m. / ABC
—
JAN. 8
New! Good Trouble
8 p.m. / Freeform
The Fosters’ Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) move to L.A. to chase their dreams and face new challenges — like learning how to politely decline an invite to a friend’s improv show.
New! Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club
8 p.m. / MTV
MTV just made fetch happen with this new docuseries following the Mean Girls star’s launch of her new day club in Mykonos. Grool.
New! Project Blue Book
10 p.m. / History
Game of Thrones’ Aidan Gillen stars on this series based on real U.S. Air Force investigations of UFOs. Turns out aliens also hate Littlefinger.
—
JAN. 9
New! Schooled
8:30 p.m. / ABC
Set in the 1990s, this Goldbergs spin-off follows the teachers of William Penn Academy way back before they had to worry about confiscating cell phones in class.
I’m Sorry
10 p.m. / TruTV
You’re the Worst
10 p.m. / FXX
—
JAN. 10
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
9pm / NBC
New! Fam
9:30 p.m. / CBS
The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev stars as a woman whose wild half-sister Shannon (Odessa Adlon) moves in. At least with Shannon, she can cook with garlic…
JAN. 11
Future Man
streaming / Hulu
Friends from College
streaming / Netflix
New! Sex Education
streaming / Netflix
Asa Butterfield and The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson star as an awkward teen and his oversharing sex-therapist mom. The truth about sex is out there.
New! Informer
streaming / Amazon
After a racial-profiling incident, a London-born Pakistani man (Nabhaan Rizwan) is coerced into becoming a British undercover counterterrorist informer.
—
JAN. 13
New! Valley of the Boom
9 p.m. / Nat Geo
Bradley Whitford, Steve Zahn, and Lamorne Morris star in this limited series about Silicon Valley founders during the ’90s tech bubble, a.k.a. a time when “über” still meant “big” and “tinder” was for starting fires.
True Detective
9 p.m. / HBO
—
JAN. 14
New! The Passage
9 p.m. / FOX
The vampire drama is resurrected with a twist, combining immortal bloodsuckers with a viral-outbreak thriller wrapped around a government conspiracy. Based on Justin Cronin’s best-selling novels, the sprawling tale follows an FBI agent (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and an orphaned young test subject (American Horror Story’s Saniyya Sidney) as they flee evil scientists seeking to create superhumans — it’s more like The Stand than The Vampire Diaries.
—
JAN. 15
New! Roswell, New Mexico
9 p.m. / The CW
This series starts with an alien healing his waitress friend after she’s shot, but this is not your WB/UPN’s Roswell. The Roswell High novels are adapted once again, but this time we’re introduced to the characters 10 years after they’ve graduated — when the stakes of keeping their secrets are even higher.
New! Temptation Island
10 p.m. / USA
On this reality reboot, four couples test their relationships by vacationing with 24 eligible singles. Just swipe left!
Drunk History
10 p.m. / Comedy Central
Teachers
10 p.m. / TV Land
Corporate
10:30 p.m. / Comedy Central
—
JAN. 16
New! Wayne
streaming / YouTube Premium
What Wayne lacks in cash, he makes up for in morality…and the ability to take a beating. “He’s a very angry kid from a very poor, bad area [of Brockton, Mass.],” says Mark McKenna (Sing Street), who stars as Wayne on this new dark comedy executive-produced by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.
New! Deadly Class
10 p.m. / Syfy
Forget debate class. At elite private academy Kings Dominion, children from the world’s top crime families train to be full-blown assassins.
Schitt’s Creek
10 p.m. / Pop
—
JAN. 17
New! A Discovery of Witches
streaming / Sundance Now
An adaptation of Deborah Harkness’ best-selling book about a witch (Teresa Palmer) and vampire (Matthew Goode) who fall in love and solve ancient magical secrets.
Star Trek: Discovery
streaming / CBS All Access
—
JAN. 18
Grace and Frankie
streaming / Netflix
New! Carmen Sandiego
streaming / Netflix
Where in the world is Gina Rodriguez? She’s voicing this beloved animated super-thief.
—
JAN. 20
New! Black Monday
10 p.m. / Showtime
Thirty-one years after the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history, we’re finally getting answers thanks to Don Cheadle’s new Showtime comedy, which flashes back to 1980s New York to follow the outsiders who took on the establishment and ended up causing the financial disaster. Well, we’re getting fictional answers.
Crashing
10 p.m. / HBO
High Maintenance
10:30 p.m. / HBO
—
JAN. 21
Celebrity Big Brother
8 p.m. / CBS
—
JAN. 23
The Magicians
9 p.m. / Syfy
New! Pure
10pm / WGN America
A Mennonite pastor is drawn into a drug ring while trying to clean up his community. Time for the (drug) Lord’s prayer!
—
JAN. 24
Siren
8 p.m. / Freeform
Broad City
10 p.m. / Comedy Central
New! The Other Two
10:30 p.m. / Comedy Central
Sibling rivalry is inevitable. But imagine how complicated it gets when your younger brother becomes a Justin Bieber-esque YouTube celebrity overnight. That’s the gist of this new half-hour LOL comedy from Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, who met on Saturday Night Live and became head writers of the sketch series in 2016. (SNL creator Lorne Michaels is also an EP.)
—
JAN. 25
New! Black Earth Rising
streaming / Netflix
John Goodman stars on this thriller about the relationship between Africa and the West.
—
JAN. 27
New! Rent
8pm / FOX
Hopefully, this live musical performance isn’t 525,600 minutes long.
—
JAN. 28
New! I Am the Night
9 p.m. / TNT
Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and actor Chris Pine team up for another period piece. This time they’re exploring a 1960s noir drama centered on a teen who finds out her birth family is associated with the infamous Black Dahlia murder. Maury never had a DNA results reveal like that.
—
FEB. 1
New! Russian Doll
streaming / Netflix
Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) is the guest of honor at an inescapable party in New York City. So, every party in New York City?
—
FEB. 3
New! The World’s Best
Post–Super Bowl / CBS
Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill, RuPaul, and James Corden walk into a bar… and walk out with a talent-competition show.
—
FEB. 5
New! American Soul
9 p.m. / BET
Kelly Rowland plays Gladys Knight on this Soul Train origin story.
—
FEB. 8
New! Pen15
streaming / Hulu
Everyone feels like they don’t fit in at middle school, but Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle bring that feeling to new heights on Pen15. The new streaming series features the two thirtysomething actresses playing seventh-grade versions of themselves, with every other middle school student portrayed by an actual teenage actor.
One Day at a Time
streaming / Netflix
—
FEB. 9
Riviera
10 p.m. / Ovation
—
FEB. 12
New! Boomerang
10pm / BET
The world of Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry, and Robin Givens’ 1992 film is continued with Lena Waithe’s new series, which follows the kids of Murphy, Berry, and Givens’ characters as they explore their own careers in advertising.
New! Miracle Workers
10:30 p.m. / TBS
Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe stars as an angel, with Steve Buscemi playing God. A perfect half-hour comedy for anyone who ever wondered what Buscemi might be like as Dumbledore.
—
FEB. 15
New! The Umbrella Academy
streaming / Netflix
Estranged siblings must solve their father’s death and prevent the apocalypse. You thought your family reunion was bad…
New! Proven Innocent
9 p.m. / FOX
Kelsey Grammer’s legal drama is sadly not a Cheers or Frasier reboot.
—
FEB. 20
Survivor
8 p.m. / CBS
Documentary Now!
10 p.m. / IFC
—
FEB. 21
The Oath
streaming / Crackle
New! Flack
10 p.m. / Pop
True Blood‘s Anna Paquin stars as a ruthless celebrity publicist/fixer. So she’s gone from bedding a bloodsucker to being one?
New! Desus and Mero
11 p.m. / Showtime
The Bodega Boys podcast and Viceland show hosts have a new place to share their distinct and comedic cultural commentary. Praise Desus!
—
FEB. 27
New! Whiskey Cavalier
10 p.m. / ABC
Scott Foley is an FBI agent with the code name (what else?) Whiskey Cavalier. Sparks and bullets fly when he’s forced to team-up with a CIA agent played by The Walking Dead‘s Lauren Cohan.
Note: These are only new shows premiering new seasons, this does not include shows returning from mid-season hiatuses.
