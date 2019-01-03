New Year, New You(Tube Premium series to watch!)

As the new year begins, here are some of the biggest series premiering during the first two months of 2019.

JAN. 3

The Blacklist

10 p.m. / NBC

—

JAN. 7

New! America’s Got Talent: The Champions

8 p.m. / NBC

Got Talent acts from around the globe compete in this Olympics-style winter edition. Who’s gonna tell them Simon Cowell is harder to win over than the Russian figure-skating judge?

The Bachelor

8 p.m. / ABC

—

JAN. 8

New! Good Trouble

8 p.m. / Freeform

The Fosters’ Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) move to L.A. to chase their dreams and face new challenges — like learning how to politely decline an invite to a friend’s improv show.

New! Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club

8 p.m. / MTV

MTV just made fetch happen with this new docuseries following the Mean Girls star’s launch of her new day club in Mykonos. Grool.

New! Project Blue Book

10 p.m. / History

Game of Thrones’ Aidan Gillen stars on this series based on real U.S. Air Force investigations of UFOs. Turns out aliens also hate Littlefinger.

—

JAN. 9

New! Schooled

8:30 p.m. / ABC

Set in the 1990s, this Goldbergs spin-off follows the teachers of William Penn Academy way back before they had to worry about confiscating cell phones in class.

I’m Sorry

10 p.m. / TruTV

You’re the Worst

10 p.m. / FXX

—

JAN. 10

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9pm / NBC

New! Fam

9:30 p.m. / CBS

The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev stars as a woman whose wild half-sister Shannon (Odessa Adlon) moves in. At least with Shannon, she can cook with garlic…

JAN. 11

Future Man

streaming / Hulu

Friends from College

streaming / Netflix

New! Sex Education

streaming / Netflix

Asa Butterfield and The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson star as an awkward teen and his oversharing sex-therapist mom. The truth about sex is out there.

New! Informer

streaming / Amazon

After a racial-profiling incident, a London-born Pakistani man (Nabhaan Rizwan) is coerced into becoming a British undercover counter­terrorist informer.

—

JAN. 13

New! Valley of the Boom

9 p.m. / Nat Geo

Bradley Whitford, Steve Zahn, and Lamorne Morris star in this limited series about Silicon Valley founders during the ’90s tech bubble, a.k.a. a time when “über” still meant “big” and “tinder” was for starting fires.

True Detective

9 p.m. / HBO

—

JAN. 14

New! The Passage

9 p.m. / FOX

The vampire drama is resurrected with a twist, combining immortal bloodsuckers with a viral-outbreak thriller wrapped around a government conspiracy. Based on Justin Cronin’s best-selling novels, the sprawling tale follows an FBI agent (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and an orphaned young test subject (American Horror Story’s Saniyya Sidney) as they flee evil scientists seeking to create super­humans — it’s more like The Stand than The Vampire Diaries.

—

JAN. 15

New! Roswell, New Mexico

9 p.m. / The CW

This series starts with an alien healing his waitress friend after she’s shot, but this is not your WB/UPN’s Roswell. The Roswell High novels are adapted once again, but this time we’re introduced to the characters 10 years after they’ve graduated — when the stakes of keeping their secrets are even higher.

New! Temptation Island

10 p.m. / USA

On this reality reboot, four couples test their relationships by vacationing with 24 eligible singles. Just swipe left!

Drunk History

10 p.m. / Comedy Central

Teachers

10 p.m. / TV Land

Corporate

10:30 p.m. / Comedy Central

—

JAN. 16

New! Wayne

streaming / YouTube Premium

What Wayne lacks in cash, he makes up for in morality…and the ability to take a beating. “He’s a very angry kid from a very poor, bad area [of Brockton, Mass.],” says Mark McKenna (Sing Street), who stars as Wayne on this new dark comedy executive-produced by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

New! Deadly Class

10 p.m. / Syfy

Forget debate class. At elite private academy Kings Dominion, children from the world’s top crime families train to be full-blown assassins.

Schitt’s Creek

10 p.m. / Pop

—

JAN. 17

New! A Discovery of Witches

streaming / Sundance Now

An adaptation of Deborah Harkness’ best-selling book about a witch (Teresa Palmer) and vampire (Matthew Goode) who fall in love and solve ancient magical secrets.

Star Trek: Discovery

streaming / CBS All Access

—

JAN. 18

Grace and Frankie

streaming / Netflix

New! Carmen Sandiego

streaming / Netflix

Where in the world is Gina Rodriguez? She’s voicing this beloved animated super-thief.

—

JAN. 20

New! Black Monday

10 p.m. / Showtime

Thirty-one years after the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history, we’re finally getting answers thanks to Don Cheadle’s new Showtime comedy, which flashes back to 1980s New York to follow the outsiders who took on the establishment and ended up causing the financial disaster. Well, we’re getting fictional answers.

Crashing

10 p.m. / HBO

High Maintenance

10:30 p.m. / HBO

—

JAN. 21

Celebrity Big Brother

8 p.m. / CBS

—

JAN. 23

The Magicians

9 p.m. / Syfy

New! Pure

10pm / WGN America

A Mennonite pastor is drawn into a drug ring while trying to clean up his community. Time for the (drug) Lord’s prayer!

—

JAN. 24

Siren

8 p.m. / Freeform

Broad City

10 p.m. / Comedy Central

New! The Other Two

10:30 p.m. / Comedy Central

Sibling rivalry is inevitable. But imagine how complicated it gets when your younger brother becomes a Justin Bieber-esque YouTube celebrity overnight. That’s the gist of this new half-hour LOL comedy from Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, who met on Saturday Night Live and became head writers of the sketch series in 2016. (SNL creator Lorne Michaels is also an EP.)

—

JAN. 25

New! Black Earth Rising

streaming / Netflix

John Goodman stars on this thriller about the relationship between Africa and the West.

—

JAN. 27

New! Rent

8pm / FOX

Hopefully, this live musical performance isn’t 525,600 minutes long.

—

JAN. 28

New! I Am the Night

9 p.m. / TNT

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and actor Chris Pine team up for another period piece. This time they’re exploring a 1960s noir drama centered on a teen who finds out her birth family is associated with the infamous Black Dahlia murder. Maury never had a DNA results reveal like that.

—

FEB. 1

New! Russian Doll

streaming / Netflix

Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) is the guest of honor at an inescapable party in New York City. So, every party in New York City?

—

FEB. 3

New! The World’s Best

Post–Super Bowl / CBS

Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill, RuPaul, and James Corden walk into a bar… and walk out with a talent-competition show.

—

FEB. 5

New! American Soul

9 p.m. / BET

Kelly Rowland plays Gladys Knight on this Soul Train origin story.

—

FEB. 8

New! Pen15

streaming / Hulu

Everyone feels like they don’t fit in at middle school, but Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle bring that feeling to new heights on Pen15. The new streaming series features the two thirtysomething actresses playing seventh-grade versions of themselves, with every other middle school student portrayed by an actual teenage actor.

One Day at a Time

streaming / Netflix

—

FEB. 9

Riviera

10 p.m. / Ovation

—

FEB. 12

New! Boomerang

10pm / BET

The world of Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry, and Robin Givens’ 1992 film is continued with Lena Waithe’s new series, which follows the kids of Murphy, Berry, and Givens’ characters as they explore their own careers in advertising.

New! Miracle Workers

10:30 p.m. / TBS

Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe stars as an angel, with Steve Buscemi playing God. A perfect half-hour comedy for anyone who ever wondered what Buscemi might be like as Dumbledore.

—

FEB. 15

New! The Umbrella Academy

streaming / Netflix

Estranged siblings must solve their father’s death and prevent the apocalypse. You thought your family reunion was bad…

New! Proven Innocent

9 p.m. / FOX

Kelsey Grammer’s legal drama is sadly not a Cheers or Frasier reboot.

—

FEB. 20

Survivor

8 p.m. / CBS

Documentary Now!

10 p.m. / IFC

—

FEB. 21

The Oath

streaming / Crackle

New! Flack

10 p.m. / Pop

True Blood‘s Anna Paquin stars as a ruthless celebrity publicist/fixer. So she’s gone from bedding a bloodsucker to being one?

New! Desus and Mero

11 p.m. / Showtime

The Bodega Boys podcast and Viceland show hosts have a new place to share their distinct and comedic cultural commentary. Praise Desus!

—

FEB. 27

New! Whiskey Cavalier

10 p.m. / ABC

Scott Foley is an FBI agent with the code name (what else?) Whiskey Cavalier. Sparks and bullets fly when he’s forced to team-up with a CIA agent played by The Walking Dead‘s Lauren Cohan.

Note: These are only new shows premiering new seasons, this does not include shows returning from mid-season hiatuses.