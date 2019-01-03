Another crossover between The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead is on the books.

Austin Amelio, the actor who plays Dwight on the original AMC zombie drama, is following in the footsteps of Lennie James’ Morgan by heading over to the spin-off, EW has learned.

Amelio was absent from the first half of The Walking Dead’s ninth season. When we last saw Dwight in the season 8 finale, Daryl (Norman Reedus) banished the reformed Savior from Alexandria, never to return. Now, his story continues.

Gene Page/AMC

Season 4 of Fear marked the first big crossover when Morgan, still reeling after the war against the Sanctuary, decided to make a new life for himself on his own. He traveled from Jadis’ (Pollyanna McIntosh) newly abandoned junkyard across America and landed in Texas, where he’s now with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carter), Victor (Colman Domingo), John (Garret Dillahunt), Luciana (Danay Garcia), June (Jenna Elfman), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), Al (Maggie Grace), Sarah (Mo Collins), and Wendell (Daryl Mitchell).

While the midseason return made it seem like James would be the one heading back to The Walking Dead proper, the spin-off is now the show that’s growing. The addition of Amelio also moves the series further away from the original lineup, two characters from which bit the dust in season 4.

Season 5 is reportedly set years before the events involving the Whisperers on The Walking Dead, given the recent time jump.

With Morgan’s group now taking over Polar Bear’s truck route to spread aide to those in need, co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told EW that the factory they discovered in last season’s finale will serve partly as a home base in season 5.

“What we see at the end of the season here is that their mission is to go out into the world and help people,” he said. “They will be using Al’s tapes as a guide to find those people. They’ll find some other people along the way, but they’ll also realize that, as Strand said, finding people won’t be easy. They are in short supply. So, they have a strong mission that their rallying behind but who knows what obstacles they’ll hit on the way to do that, and what inhabiting the river mill will look like with the new purpose?”

Dwight seems to be one of these new people.

ComicBook.com first reported the news.

