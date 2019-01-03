The Punisher villain has a new face in season 2 premiere date announcement teaser

Frank Castle’s (Jon Bernthal) old enemy has a new face.

In the teaser above for season 2 of Marvel’s The Punisher, which announces the premiere date as Friday, Jan. 18, Billy Russo (Ben Barnes) unveils his reconstructed, jigsaw-puzzle-like visage, though his thoughts seem more ripped apart than his skin. “It’s like a bomb went off inside my mind, scattering all the pieces,” he says, describing the aftermath of that season 1 showdown against Frank. “It’s something on the edges — someone, like a dark shadow waiting for me.”

Then again, Frank doesn’t appear to be doing much better when the second season begins. Though he ended season 1 by joining a veterans’ group, he’ll soon return to his path of violence, skull armor and all. “You need to let me be what I’m meant to be,” he says ominously in the teaser. “I’m not the one who dies; I’m the one who does the killing.”

Marvel’s The Punisher returns Jan. 18 on Netflix.

