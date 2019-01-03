RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4’s resident villainess Gia Gunn might’ve sashayed her shady, pot-stirring ass out of the Werk Room for good, but Valentina is wasting no time picking up the slack in her absence.

EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the next All-Stars 4 episode (below) sees a once steadfast alliance fraying at the sequined seams, as the fan-favorite stunner makes a monumentally shady confession to her season 9 sister Trinity The Tuck as the ladies prepare to hit the runway for judging.

“You said nobody would vote Latrice [Royale] off?” Trinity — who fought hard to spare Valentina from elimination just last week — asks her friend in the Werk Room, to which the latter responds: “I mean if you are, you’re trying it.”

“What if I’m in the bottom two [against her] and you win the lip-synch?” Trinity replies. “I’m sending your ass home, bitch, because sending Latrice home? That’s too much!”

Trinity checks back with Valentina to make sure she heard her correctly: “You would send me home when I would’ve saved you?” But Valentina doubles down, calling Latrice “the dearly beloved” of the season.

In the confessional, a stunned Trinity muses on the situation.

“What did you just say? So this is how ‘Villaintina’ is going to play the game?” she asks. “Oh no, sweetie. You f—d with the wrong bitch.”

Tune in to RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET on VH1 to see how the scenario plays out. Watch Valentina and Trinity The Tuck spar in EW’s exclusive clip above, keep up with our All-Stars 4 power ranking here, and check out our rolling collection of fabulous Drag Race GIFs from the season here.

Related content: